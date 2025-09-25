Romain Grosjean returns to F1 car – five years on from fireball crash in Bahrain
The French driver has not been in the cockpit of an F1 car since his horrific 67G crash at the 2020 Bahrain GP
Romain Grosjean will be back in a Formula One car on Friday – five years on from his fiery crash in Bahrain.
The French driver, 39, miraculously survived a 67G fireball crash at the 2020 Bahrain Grand Prix, escaping after 28 seconds in an inferno with only burns to his hands after the halo device on the Haas car saved his life.
Grosjean did not race again in F1 and has, in the five years since, taken part in IndyCar and endurance racing.
But on Friday, Grosjean will return to the Haas F1 team to participate in a test event at the Mugello Circuit in Italy, as part of the team’s TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme.
Members of Grosjean’s backroom team in F1, including current Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu, will be present on-site at the 15-turn Italian circuit. Grosjean will drive the 2023 car, the VF-23.
The Frenchman will also wear a helmet designed by his kids for what was meant to be his final grand prix in Abu Dhabi five years ago, but he couldn’t take part due to the injury to his hands.
“To say I’m excited to get back behind the wheel of a Formula 1 car would naturally be an understatement,” Grosjean said.
“I really can’t believe it’s been almost five years, but to come back and have this outing with my old team is truly something special. I’m excited to see everyone.
“I’m sure we’ll spend a bit of time reminiscing about the old days, but I’m also keen to be of use regarding the trackside agenda with the VF-23 – it's great the team now has the TPC program as part of its ongoing development.
“Finally, my kids had designed my helmet for what was meant to be my final grand prix in Abu Dhabi back in 2020 – I’m at last going to be able to give it a go in a Formula 1 car on Friday.”
Grosjean raced 179 times in Formula One across 10 seasons with Renault, Lotus and Haas, securing 10 podiums and registering 391 points.
F1 broadcaster and ex-IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe will also drive the VF-23 on Friday, as part of a feature for F1TV ahead of next month’s United States Grand Prix.
