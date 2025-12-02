Red Bull confirm Max Verstappen’s 2026 F1 teammate and Yuki Tsunoda’s future

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Red Bull have confirmed that Isack Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen next season – while Yuki Tsunoda has lost his spot in Formula One.

French driver Hadjar will make the step-up to Red Bull and F1’s poisoned chalice seat after an impressive rookie campaign at sister team Racing Bulls.

Meanwhile, Liam Lawson will be partnered at RB by 18-year-old British driver Arvid Lindblad, promoted after showing promise in Formula Two this year.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen (centre-right) will be partnered by Isack Hadjar (centre-left) next year while Yuki Tsunoda (right) loses his seat ( Getty Images )

It means Japanese driver Tsunoda loses his spot in F1 after five years. The statement did confirm that the 25-year-old will remain “within the Red Bull family as he moves into the role of Red Bull Test and Reserve Driver for 2026”.

Laurent Mekies, CEO and team principal of Red Bull Racing, said: “Yuki has raced in Red Bull colours for seven years now and I have had the pleasure of working with him at both Red Bull teams. Through his five seasons so far in Formula One, Yuki has matured into a complete racer, good over a single lap on Saturday and capable of exceptional starts and excellent race craft on Sunday.

“Everyone in the sport would agree it is impossible not to like Yuki, his personality is infectious, and he has become a very special part of the Red Bull family. On behalf of everyone at Red Bull, I thank him for what he has contributed so far and we know he will provide invaluable support to the 2026 projects moving forwards.

“As for Isack, in his first F1 season, he has displayed great maturity and proved to be a quick learner. Most importantly, he has demonstrated the raw speed that is the number one requirement in this sport. We believe Isack can thrive alongside Max and produce the magic on track!”

Hadjar, 21, has enjoyed an excellent rookie campaign this season. He is currently 10th in the world championship after ten point-scoring finishes and he claimed his first-ever podium at the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

open image in gallery Isack Hadjar will partner Max Verstappen at Red Bull next season ( Getty )

After learning of his promotion to drive alongside Verstappen, Hadjar said: “I’m so grateful to Red Bull Racing for giving me the opportunity and trust to race at the highest level of Formula One. After all the hard work I have put in since joining the junior team, it’s such a great reward.

“I’ve had many ups and downs throughout my career, and they kept believing and pushing me. This year with Racing Bulls has been absolutely amazing, I’ve learnt a lot and secured a maiden podium. I feel I’m much better as a racing driver and a person, due to the team‘s support and preparation.

“I feel ready to go to Red Bull Racing and I am happy and proud they feel the same. It’s an awesome move, to work with the best and learn from Max is something I can’t wait for.”

The Frenchman will be hoping to fare better than Kiwi racer Lawson, who was dropped after two races at Red Bull earlier this year, but has recovered well in the months since for the sister team.

Lindblad, meanwhile, has been part of Red Bull’s junior programme since 2021 and has shown promise throughout his junior career.

open image in gallery British 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad now has a spot in F1 ( Getty Images )

He won the prestigious Macau Grand Prix in 2023, before finishing fourth in Formula 3 in 2024. This year, he became the youngest winner in F2 history with his victory in the sprint race in Saudi Arabia back in April, a feat completed at 17 years and 243 days.

Lindblad, who was raised in Surrey, also won the F2 feature race at the Spanish Grand Prix in June. Ahead of the season-finale in Abu Dhabi, he is positioned sixth in the drivers’ standings.

The Briton completed his first F1 test at Imola in February and took part in his first F1 session by taking the place of Max Verstappen in first practice at the Mexican GP in October, raising eyebrows with the sixth-fastest lap of the session.