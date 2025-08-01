Lando Norris edges out Oscar Piastri in first practice for Hungarian Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris edged out championship rival Oscar Piastri in opening practice for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris trails Piastri by 16 points heading into Sunday’s round at the Hungaroring – the final race before the summer break.

But the British driver laid down an early marker in the first running of the weekend when he beat Piastri to top spot by just 0.019 seconds.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, two tenths off the pace, but two places clear of team-mate Lewis Hamilton. The seven-time world champion, who has a record eight wins and nine pole positions in Hungary, finished four tenths behind Leclerc.

Hamilton complained his car didn’t “feel good” and ran off the road at the first corner following a major lock-up. RB’s Isack Hadjar split the Ferrari drivers with British rookie Ollie Bearman sixth for Haas.

George Russell ended the running in eighth, one position clear of four-time world champion Max Verstappen – who on Thursday ended speculation he could leave Red Bull at the end of the year by committing his future there for at least another season.

Norris’ world championship bid suffered a setback at last weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix when Piastri overtook him on the first racing lap and went on to claim a comfortable win.

However, it was Norris – who has never been out-qualified by a team-mate in six previous visits to the Hungaroring – that stole an early advantage at a circuit he has declared among his favourites on the calendar.

Kimi Antonelli is in the midst of a poor run of form – scoring just once in his last seven appearances – but he will take some encouragement from finishing in seventh, half-a-tenth clear of team-mate Russell.

Fernando Alonso was absent from first practice with a back injury. Aston Martin are waiting to see if the 44-year-old will be fit enough to contest the rest of the weekend.