Independent
Martin Brundle backs British star Ollie Bearman for Ferrari F1 seat

Ferrari academy driver Bearman drove to a career-best fourth-place finish at the last race in Mexico

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Monday 03 November 2025 04:41 EST
'Perfect job' - Bearman on career-best fourth at Mexico GP

Martin Brundle believes Ollie Bearman should be next in line for a seat at Ferrari after his outstanding performance at the last F1 race in Mexico.

British star Bearman qualified ninth on the grid but climbed a few places early on and kept the McLaren of Oscar Piastri behind him to finish fourth in Mexico City.

It was a career-best finish for 20-year-old rookie driver Bearman, equalling Haas’s best-ever finish in a grand prix as well.

Bearman is a member of Ferrari’s Driver Academy, making his F1 debut as a stand-in for the Scuderia last year in Saudi Arabia, and Haas’ engine partnership with Ferrari contributed to the Brit claiming a seat in F1 this year.

Reacting to Bearman’s performance in Mexico, Sky F1’s Brundle said: "Absolutely outstanding. If you give that young man an opportunity, he'll grab it, like he did in Saudi with the Ferrari drive.

"He kept his head under a lot of pressure, especially in the closing stages with Oscar Piastri's McLaren behind him. He put a move on Max (Verstappen), made it stick, didn't go four wheels off the road, just.

"The moment that there's a seat at Ferrari for whatever reason, then Bearman should be in it as far as I'm concerned. I think he's outstanding and he's learning fast, and he's making the most of his opportunity."

Ollie Bearman is a member of Ferrari’s Driver Academy
Ollie Bearman is a member of Ferrari’s Driver Academy (Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc has a multi-year contract at Ferrari until 2029, while Lewis Hamilton is on a deal until the end of next season.

It means the earliest Bearman, who is already signed up for the 2026 season with Haas, could claim a seat at Ferrari would be 2027, depending on Hamilton’s long-term future.

Bearman has claimed seven top-10 finishes this season and lies 13th in the drivers’ championship with 32 points, two points ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon.

The next F1 race is in Brazil this weekend, 7-9 November.

