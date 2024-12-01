F1 drivers told to mind their own business and focus on racing by FIA president

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said Formula One drivers should mind their own business following criticism of the sport’s ruler.

The build-up to the penultimate round of the season in Qatar has taken place against the backdrop of uncertainty within the FIA.

Long-standing chief steward Tim Mayer has been removed from his role by Ben Sulayem. The deputy race director for F1’s feeder series, Janette Tan, has also left her post. The upheaval comes a fortnight after F1 race referee Niels Wittich was stood down without explanation.

Prior to Sunday’s race, British driver George Russell demanded “clarity and understanding of what is going on and who is getting fired next”, while Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have also criticised Ben Sulayem this season.

But speaking in Doha, the 63-year-old Emirati said: “Do we have to tell them? When something in the teams changes, do they tell us? No, they don’t. Nobody has to. We have the rules, we follow our rules. We don’t follow someone else’s rule. Simple as this.

“Do we tell them how to drive? Do we tell them what to have as their strategy? It’s none of their business. Sorry. I respect the drivers. Let them go and concentrate on what they do best, which is race.

“They talk and then they say, ‘where are you putting the money? Why we don’t do this?’ I don’t say, ‘Oh, sorry, what about you?’

“The drivers are getting over 100 million. Do I ask where they spend it? No. It’s up to them. It’s their right. We do whatever we do with the money. It’s our business.”