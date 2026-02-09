Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McLaren have unveiled their 2026 F1 car livery as they prepare to defend their drivers’ and constructors’ titles in the upcoming season.

The car made its debut in testing two weeks ago in a special pre-season livery but have now confirmed their trademark black and orange design, in line with recent years. The design leans into its sponsorship with Gemini, Google’s AI tool, with its multi-coloured branding on the wheels.

The reveal took place at a launch event in Bahrain, where two three-day pre-season tests will take place - the first later this week - ahead of March’s season opener in Melbourne.

McLaren boss Zak Brown believes a "highly motivated" Lando Norris' confidence is sky high as the British driver bids to defend his world championship.

open image in gallery McLaren have unveiled their 2026 F1 car livery ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery The reveal was made at a live event in Bahrain ( PA Wire )

Brown said: "There are some drivers who say: 'I've won it and I'm done.' And then you have drivers like Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and Michael Schuamcher, who say: 'I have done it once and I want to win it twice, three, four times.'

"Lando's confidence is very high, even higher than it was before. He is highly motivated.

"It is our job to give him and Oscar the equipment to let them fight it out for the championship and if we can do that, then both Oscar and Lando will be in with a shout."

McLaren have won the past two constructors' championships but could be playing catch-up to Mercedes, who appear to hold an early advantage following a major overhaul of the regulations.

McLaren are powered by Mercedes and there are claims from other teams that the German manufacturer has exploited a loophole which allows them to increase the compression ratio beyond the regulation limit of 16:1 and gain critical lap time.

Amid continued lobbying to change the rules ahead of the curtain-raiser in Australia on 8 March, an animated Mercedes CEO Toto Wolff recently called on their rivals to get their "s*** together" and stop looking for excuses.

And Brown added: "It is typical politics of Formula One. It is the job of other teams that if there is a perceived advantage, they will make some story out of it.

"But the reality is that the engines are completely compliant, within the rules and have passed all of the tests. We will have all the Mercedes-powered teams on the grid in Australia, I am sure."

Additional reporting from PA