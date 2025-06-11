Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

McLaren team principle Andrea Stella has urged Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri to be open and vocal about any concerns stemming from their internal-team battle.

The Italian boss of the team is keen to ensure that a potential rivalry between the drivers remains healthy and constructive rather than damaging McLaren’s broader ambitions, as the duo vie for the drivers’ title. Piastri currently leads his teammate by 10 points at the top of the standings.

The call for transparency comes after a recent incident at the Spanish Grand Prix where Piastri described Norris as “cheeky”, after Norris appeared to benefit from a tow provided by his teammate during Q3, leading to surprise and confusion from the Australian driver.

However, any irritation that Piastri felt was quickly put to rest when he beat the Brit to pole position.

Stella insists that having two competitive drivers fighting at the front is not a problem.

He said: “It [qualifying] was a minor situation. We always tell our drivers, don’t leave anything in the back of your mind. Anything, throw it out. Say what you think.”

This is not the first time tensions have bubbled between the two, with tactical decisions in Hungary last season also presenting a tricky moment where driver maturity was called into question.

Piastri led the majority of laps in Budapest before the second round of pit stops, when Norris took the lead before he was told to “re-establish the order” by the McLaren pit wall. Norris initially refused until, with three laps to go, he relented and allowed Piastri to pass, allowing the Australian to go on and claim his first grand prix victory.

Their extra pace this season has been clear, with Red Bull, Mercedes and Ferrari all trailing the McLarens. Max Verstappen is the nearest rival in the drivers’ standings, 49 points behind leader Piastri and 39 from Norris.

The season resumes this weekend with the Canadian Grand Prix in Montreal, the 10th of 24 rounds, before returning to Europe for races in Austria, Britain, Belgium and Hungary.