I have what it takes to be world champion – Lando Norris

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lando Norris believes he can become world champion next season after his Abu Dhabi Grand Prix victory secured McLaren their first constructors’ championship since 1998.

The 25-year-old’s fourth win of the season meant McLaren held off the charge of Ferrari as team-mate Oscar Piastri finished only 10th after an eventful race for the Australian at the Yas Marina Circuit.

Ferrari pair Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc were second and third to push McLaren all the way but Norris’ lights-to-flag win was enough to secure the title. Lewis Hamilton was fourth on his Mercedes farewell.

Norris was also second in the drivers’ championship, the highest finish of his career, having led the challenge to world champion Max Verstappen for much of the season.

The Dutchman clinched his fourth world title last month following a number of clashes between the pair across the campaign.

Norris said after the race that “next year will be my year” and reiterated his belief that he has what it takes to become a world champion.

“I certainly know that I have got a lot of what it takes,” Norris told Sky Sports.

“There’s no doubt about that and I am confident in saying that. This year I have proved that not everything is where it needs to be.

“But even since those moments I feel like I have improved a lot in the second half of the year.

“I have confidence in myself which is not a common thing. I’m never going to go around screaming that kind of thing.

“I have confidence that I can fight against Max and Charles and all of these other drivers.

“I have what it takes. Yes I need to improve in areas. I am going to work hard over the winter to improve on them. I’ll do that and we’ll fight.”

McLaren came into the season finale with a 21-point lead and strengthened their grip on the title by securing a one-two in qualifying.

But it was a nightmare start for the Woking-based team as Verstappen started well from fourth and dove up the inside of Piastri, with the pair making contact and the Australian ending up at the back of the field.

“I saw in my mirrors what happened in turn one. It definitely made me a bit more nervous than I would have liked,” Norris added.

“The pressure was certainly on from that point but I knew what I was capable of.

“I’m sure there were a lot of nervous people on the pit wall and back in the factory.

“We have done enough and that is because we have done enough for the rest of the season compared to our competitors. So an amazing win for us.”

Piastri recovered to 10th but Norris’ win ensured a fantastic display by Ferrari was in vain, with Leclerc storming from 19th on the grid to finish third.

McLaren chief executive Zak Brown hailed Norris’ performance and says the team want to win both titles next season.

“That was the worst two hours of my life, by far,” Brown told Sky Sports.

“Lando drove brilliantly. Unfortunate what happened to Oscar at the start but the team was flawless.

“They executed the pit stop great. And I think I was the only one who was ready to have a heart attack for about two hours.

“Lando carried us. To not make any mistakes, he drove flawlessly as he has done. Next season let’s try and repeat and also get the drivers’ – I’ll let Lando and Oscar figure that one out!

“With the momentum Lando is on, I wouldn’t bet against him.”