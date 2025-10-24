Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jacques Villeneuve believes McLaren’s “papaya rules” is very soft as drivers Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris vie for their first F1 world championship.

Piastri revealed that the McLaren drivers now have a “clean slate” until the end of the season, after the team previously suggested Norris faced “repercussions” over their collision in Singapore earlier this month.

Yet Piastri hitting Norris in last week’s sprint in Austin has balanced out the driver preference with five races to go of the 2025 season. Piastri’s lead is 14 points over Norris and 40 points ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Yet 1997 F1 world champion Villeneuve was critical of McLaren’s “papaya rules” – the team’s directive that their drivers can race but without risk of contact – and believes it is like “two kids punished in the corner of the room.”

“Papaya rules doesn’t work with strength,” Villeneuve told Sky Sports F1. “It sounds very soft.

“It's like two kids being punished in the corner of their room. Come on! They’re fighting for a championship.”

Piastri explained the post-weekend debrief in Austin, saying: “We’ve gone through it again – we go through every weekend, regardless of what’s happened.

open image in gallery Jacques Villeneuve labelled McLaren’s racing rules ‘very soft’ ( Getty )

open image in gallery Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are separated by 14 points in the standings (Bradley Collyer/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I think there is a degree of responsibility from my side in the Sprint, and we’re starting this weekend with a clean slate for both of us, so just going out and racing and see who can come out on top.”

However, the outspoken Canadian insists McLaren are right not to label either driver a clear No 1.

“They’re both number one drivers,” he added. “Norris didn't get the opportunity he should have gotten; he's much better when fighting for max.

“Let them race stronger and better.”