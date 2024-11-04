Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Max Verstappen claimed a sensational win at the Brazilian Grand Prix on Sunday – and is now the firm favourite to seal a fourth consecutive F1 world championship.

The Red Bull driver, who started 17th on the grid after a penalty and a slice of misfortune in qualifying, surged through the field amid wet conditions in Sao Paulo.

Verstappen benefited from a mid-race red flag when in second place, while championship challenger and pole-sitter Lando Norris pitted too early and dropped back.

Verstappen then overtook Esteban Ocon and claimed a stunning win by 20 seconds, while Norris finished sixth.

It means Verstappen extends his advantage to 62 points to Norris with three races – and a sprint race – remaining. Now, we take a look at when the Dutchman can seal his fourth title ahead of the next race in Las Vegas on 24 November.

After winning the Saturday sprint race, Norris had narrowed the gap to 44 points ahead of Sunday’s chaotic grand prix at Interlagos.

However, while a point swing in the Brit’s favour looked likely given the starting positions, Verstappen took the full set of 26 points for winning the grand prix and setting the fastest lap. It brings his season tally to 393 points.

Yet Norris finished sixth, taking home just eight points. The McLaren star now has 331 points.

Norris, who ran off the road twice, is now 62 points behind Verstappen with only 86 points available over the concluding three rounds.

It means Verstappen will wrap up the title at the Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 24, if he finishes ahead of his rival.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen could wrap up another title in Las Vegas later this month ( AP )

For the title to still be alive heading into the penultimate round in Qatar – and the final sprint race of the season – Norris must be within 60 points of Verstappen by the end of the Vegas weekend.

And for Norris to, against the odds, drag the title race to the season-finale in Abu Dhabi on 8 December, he must be within 26 points of Verstappen by the end of the Qatar GP weekend.

Norris told Sky F1 after the race: “They [Red Bull] got lucky. A rule [changing tyres during red flag] no one agrees with, they agree with it today, but every driver disagreed with it in the past.

open image in gallery Verstappen leads Lando Norris by 62 points with three races left ( Getty Images )

“Today it benefited them, it could’ve benefited us if we stayed out - but that’s a stupid thing to think. A bit unlucky today, nothing more. Disappointed with the result, could have been better but we’ll keep pushing.

“He [Max] drove well, he got a bit lucky!”

When asked about the red flag scenario, Norris later added to F1 TV: “It’s unfortunate, sometimes it just goes your way. Nothing we did wrong. Staying out was not the right thing to do, it shouldn’t have been red-flagged, it was the crash in the end which caused the red [flag].

“That’s life sometimes, You take a gamble, it’s paid off for them. It’s not talent, it’s just luck. Just a bit unlucky this week.”

F1 heads to Vegas after a two-week break, with the race taking place at 6am (GMT) on Sunday 24 November.