Max Verstappen to make GT3 race debut at Nurburgring in a Ferrari

Max Verstappen will make his official race debut at the Nurburgring this weekend in a Ferrari GT3 car.

The four-time F1 world champion obtained the requisite DMSB Nordschleife A permit a fortnight ago after a convoluted process, which included a theoretical test as well as driving in a speed-restricted Porsche GT4 car.

Now, the four-time F1 world champion is free to drive the infamous 12.94-mile circuit, known as “The Green Hell,” and will take part in his first NLS (Nurburgring Langstrecken-Serie) race on Saturday.

Verstappen, 27, will drive a Ferrari 296 GT3 this weekend with British 22-year-old Chris Lulham as his team-mate, whom he partnered with two weeks ago and is a driver for Verstappen’s own team in the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup.

Saturday’s four-hour endurance race, with more than 100 cars, will see Verstappen race in a car adorned with a Verstappen.com and Red Bull livery. The Dutchman first tested the car at the Nurburgring under the pseudonym Franz Hermann back in May.

“It is my passion to do these kinds of GT3 races, I can’t wait,” Verstappen told his website.

“I’m passionate about racing, also outside of Formula 1. Every lap at the Nordschleife is a different kind of experience.

“The atmosphere is also really good and there are a lot of endurance fans present. It’s my hobby to race in other categories than Formula 1.

open image in gallery Verstappen has won the last two F1 races ( AP )

“My dream is to eventually participate in the 24-hour race at the Nürburgring Nordschleife.”

As mentioned, Verstappen could seek a place at the prestigious 24 Hours of Nurburgring event next year (16-17 May), particularly given it falls on a weekend with no F1 race, in between grands prix in Miami and Canada.

Verstappen will next be in action in Formula 1 at the Singapore Grand Prix – a race he has never won – having won the last two grands prix in Azerbaijan and Italy.

With seven races left, he now only trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 69 points.