Max Verstappen confirms new F1 car number after losing world title to Lando Norris

Max Verstappen will take Daniel Ricciardo's old racing number three next season in the wake of being pipped to the Formula One world title by Lando Norris.

Red Bull's four-time world champion raced with the 33 until his first title in 2021, the number also appearing on a multitude of caps and shirts – and even some fan tattoos.

"My favourite number has always been three, apart from number one," the Dutch driver told Viaplay. "We can now swap, so it'll be number three."

He added: "Number 33 was always fine, but I just like one three better than two. I always said it represented double luck but I've already had my luck in Formula One."

Australian Ricciardo was Verstappen's Red Bull teammate from 2016-18 but has now retired. The governing FIA and driver have given permission for the number three to be used again.

open image in gallery Verstappen and Ricciardo drove alongside each other for Red Bull between 2016 and 2018 ( Getty Images )

Drivers previously had to stick with the same number through their careers and must not have raced for two consecutive seasons before it can be reassigned. Ricciardo last raced in Singapore in September last year.

Norris announced earlier this month that he would be swapping his number four for the champion's one next year.

Verstappen and Norris were involved in a thrilling battle for the F1 world championship this year.

The Dutch driver was attempting to win his fifth consecutive title but appeared to be out of contention midway through the season when Norris and his McLaren teammate, Oscar Piastri, pulled clear in the standings.

However, Verstappen gradually reeled them in to set up a thrilling finale in Abu Dhabi.

Verstappen won the final race of the season, but needed Norris to finish fourth or lower to win the title.

The Brit held his nerve to finish third as he secured his maiden world title by just two points.