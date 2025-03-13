Toto Wolff responds to rumours of Mercedes move for Max Verstappen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff insists he is no longer chasing Max Verstappen’s signature.

Wolff attempted to lure Verstappen to Mercedes as a replacement for Lewis Hamilton last year before the four-time world champion elected to stay at Red Bull.

Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli was instead promoted from the team’s junior ranks alongside George Russell for the new season which starts in Australia on Sunday.

Russell, 27, is entering his fourth season with Mercedes but his current deal is due to expire at the end of the year, leaving room for Wolff to make a play for Verstappen. But Wolff said he is ready to open talks with Russell over a contract extension.

Speaking in Melbourne ahead of Sunday’s curtain-raiser, Wolff said: “We need to concentrate on our driver line-up.

“I don’t flirt outside if I am in a good relationship. At the moment that (a move for Verstappen) is not on the radar.

“I don’t like to shift my concentration away from these guys (Russell and Antonelli). I’m someone who sticks to what he says and this is the combination that I want to go forward with Mercedes. I have no other reasons to doubt that.”

Following Hamilton’s transfer to Ferrari, Russell will enter a campaign as Mercedes’ lead driver for the first time in his career.

open image in gallery

And when quizzed about Russell’s next deal, Wolff continued: “We had a chat a few weeks ago about when the right timing would be to liaise.

“We’re going to find some time, I guess before the summer. We will do that in a timely manner, without disrupting the season.”

Russell, who outscored Hamilton in two of the three years they were paired together at Mercedes, added: “In sport, performance speaks for itself. So from my side, there’s no pressure. I’ve got no doubts about myself, and everything will fall into place when the timing is right.

“With Toto and me, we’ve had such a long-term relationship and there is so much trust between one another. But at the moment, we have got bigger fish to fry, which is getting Mercedes back on top and trying to win races and championships.”