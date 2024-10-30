Max Verstappen’s legacy will be ‘tainted’ by ‘dangerous driving’, claims Martin Brundle

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Max Verstappen’s legacy will be “tainted” after recent controversies surrounding his driving against Formula One title rival Lando Norris.

Verstappen was hit by two 10-second penalties over incidents alongside his McLaren rival, who accused him of “dangerous” driving during Mexico City Grand Prix.

The Dutch driver’s aggressive style has sparked widespread debate and criticism in F1, with his lead in the drivers’ championship cut to 47 points with four rounds remaining.

But Sky Sports pundit Brundle insists there could be damage beyond this season’s title with his reputation.

“He must have known this could have instantly taken them both out of the race but Norris was ready for it,” Brundle wrote in his Sky Sports column.

“It was another 10-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining a lasting advantage, but frankly it could easily have warranted a pit lane drive-through for dangerous driving.

“It was quite a shocking move which took them both way off the track and allowed Charles Leclerc through for a Ferrari one-two at that time.

open image in gallery Max Verstappen at the Mexican Grand Prix on 27 October ( Getty Images )

“That delay for Norris, and subsequently having to follow Verstappen until the Dutchman pitted on lap 26, possibly cost him victory given his pace in the final stages of the race.

“I know that Max doesn’t care what anybody thinks, but it saddens me when he drives like that. He’s a multiple champion, has more driving talent in his little finger than most of us ever had, but his legacy will be tainted by this sporting attitude and that’s a shame.”

Damon Hill has also hit out at Verstappen and accused him of driving like Wacky Races’ villain Dick Dastardly.

open image in gallery Lando Norris gives chase to Max Verstappen during the Mexican Grand Prix ( AP )

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Brazilian Grand Prix, Hill, the 1996 world champion, said: “On the exit of Turn 4, Max clearly makes a beeline for the edge of the track to prevent Lando from having any chance at all.

“The area footage is very clear. He made no attempt to back off and make the corner and leave room for Lando. It was simply a case of you are not coming through.

“The second move was just daft and Dick Dastardly stuff. He accelerated to the apex and drove Lando off the track and Lando didn’t have much option. That was silly driving.

“Max let himself down there. He has such brilliance, and such competitive spirit, but I don’t think that was something to be proud of.

“It is possible to race fairly, and that is something I am not sure Max is capable of. It is not in his repertoire, it is not in his philosophy. His philosophy is you are not coming past.”