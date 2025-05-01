Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Max Verstappen withdrawn from Miami GP media day ahead of birth of first child

Verstappen, 27, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend, Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet.

Philip Duncan
Thursday 01 May 2025 11:11 EDT
Max Verstappen is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Max Verstappen is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet (Bradley Collyer/PA) (PA Wire)

Max Verstappen has been withdrawn from his scheduled media commitments for this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix ahead of the birth of his first child.

Verstappen, 27, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet.

The Dutchman, who is currently third in the Formula One standings heading into the sixth round of the championship in Florida, had been due to speak to the media later on Thursday.

But his Red Bull team said the defending champion would not be at the circuit.

Verstappen was expected to be at the Hard Rock Stadium on Friday for practice and sprint qualifying.

A spokesperson for Red Bull said: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.

“All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

“We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in