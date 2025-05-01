Max Verstappen misses F1 Miami GP media day with Kelly Piquet expecting baby
The four-time F1 world champion, 27, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Piquet, 36
Max Verstappen will be absent from media day at the Miami Grand Prix on Thursday with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet expecting their baby.
The four-time F1 world champion, 27, announced in December that he was expecting his first child with long-term girlfriend Piquet, 36.
Verstappen was reportedly still at home in Monaco on Thursday but a Red Bull spokesperson stated that the Dutch driver will be at the circuit for action on track in Florida on Friday.
A Red Bull statement read: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.
“All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.
“We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”
Verstappen stated in December that he did not believe becoming a father would change his approach to racing, pointing out he acts as a de facto stepfather to Piquet’s daughter Penelope, whose father is former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat.
"Honestly I have done it already, so it is not like it is completely new for me," he said.
"Now it is my DNA, let’s say it like that, but I think it is absolutely fine and I know the baby will be in good hands anyway. So for me, you focus on your racing and then go back to your family."
Asked if he considered taking a year out, he replied: "No, I never considered taking a year out. It is not on my mind."
Piquet is the daughter of three-time F1 world champion Nelson Piquet.
Verstappen, chasing a fifth consecutive title this year, trails championship leader Oscar Piastri by 12 points after the first five rounds of the season.
