Max Verstappen insists he is “relaxed” ahead of Sunday’s F1 title showdown in Abu Dhabi, having narrowed the deficit to 12 points.

Verstappen was 104 points off the world championship pace, but he will head to this weekend’s season finale in Abu Dhabi only 12 behind Lando Norris after his win in Qatar.

Following Verstappen’s improbable victory, Formula One is now preparing for its first season finale involving more than two drivers for 15 years.

Piastri, who was left “speechless” after he was denied victory when McLaren failed to pit him during an early safety car period on Sunday, also remains in the championship hunt, albeit 16 points back with just 25 to play for.

Unlike both Norris and Piastri, Verstappen has experience of a title decider following his contentious victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi four years ago.

“I’m a lot more relaxed now,” said the four-time world champion when asked to reflect on the 2021 showdown. “I know that I’m 12 points down and I go in there with just positive energy, and I will try everything I can.

“But at the same time, if I don’t win it, I still know that I have had an amazing season. So, it doesn’t really matter, and that just takes a lot of the pressure off. I’m just out there having a good time like I had today.

“I also know that we will probably need to rely on some external factors. But a race like today shows that when you think it’s going to be boring and straightforward, it’s not.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen could win his fifth world title on Sunday (David Davies/PA) ( PA Wire )

“ So, I’m hoping Abu Dhabi is going to be similar.”

McLaren have had the dominant car this year but are in danger of missing out on the drivers’ title.

Brown said: “We made the wrong decision and I feel terrible for Oscar and Lando. We let them down.

“You win and lose as a team but definitely not a great moment, so we’ll go back and study it.

“There is nothing we can do about it now. We’ll just do the best we can in Abu Dhabi.