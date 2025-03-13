Max Verstappen’s response to ‘doctored’ F1 Drive to Survive episode is exactly what you’d expect

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen says he was “not surprised” to see a doctored clip of him appearing on the latest season of Drive to Survive.

The popular F1 docu-series has previously been boycotted by Verstappen, who refused to appear in his first title-winning season, due to Netflix’s tendency to manipulate storylines and drama.

On season seven, a clip of Verstappen’s cool-down room reaction to Lando Norris’s win in Miami is mixed in with his reaction at his home race in Zandvoort in the same scenario, showing a more despondent Verstappen, some three months later.

Asked for his reaction, Verstappen said in his press conference on Thursday: “I’m not surprised.

“I didn’t watch it. You see it pop up on X, quickly ignore it so it doesn’t come up again.”

Asked if he blocks such posts, Verstappen cheekily replied: “Not block, because then people find out. If you ignore it, no one knows.”

Verstappen had previously elaborated on a Twitch stream on the saga, saying over the weekend: “Apparently I was very sad after Miami.

“I literally had the best time ever Sunday night, so I don’t know what I was upset about.”

The Red Bull driver, 27, refused to feature in seasons three and four of the hit Netflix series, as he claimed storylines had been created and engineered in previous seasons.

Max Verstappen has refused to appear on past seasons of Drive to Survive ( Getty Images )

In 2021, he said: “I understand that it needs to be done to boost the popularity in America. But from my side as a driver, I don’t like being part of it.

“They faked a few rivalries which don’t really exist. So I decided to not be a part of it and did not give any more interviews after that, because then there is nothing you can show.

“I am not really a dramatic show kind of person, I just want facts and real things to happen.”

However, Verstappen changed his mind from season five onwards, after a sit-down with Netflix executives.

Season seven was released on Netflix on 7 March, ahead of the season-opening race of the 2025 season in Australia this weekend.