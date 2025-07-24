Christian Horner exit doesn’t affect my Red Bull future – Max Verstappen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen says Christian Horner’s sudden dismissal does not guarantee his future at Red Bull.

Horner will not be at a Formula One race for the first time in two decades for this weekend’s Belgian Grand Prix after he was “released” as team principal and CEO 16 days ago.

His departure came 17 months after he was accused by a female staff member of “inappropriate behaviour”. The 51-year-old, who oversaw 14 world championships, always denied the claims and was twice exonerated.

The allegations coincided with a slump in Red Bull’s form, with Verstappen taking just four victories from his last 26 appearances. He is 69 points off the championship pace at the midway stage of the season.

Verstappen’s father Jos claimed back in March of last year that Red Bull would “explode” if Horner was not moved on, and it had been speculated that Horner’s dismissal was a power play by the Verstappen camp.

But when asked if Horner’s exit will affect whether he stays beyond this season, Verstappen said: “No, it doesn’t really.

“People can have a difference of opinion, and I actually expect that to happen because if everyone always agrees, there is a problem.

“We work in a different direction, I’m excited about it, but I don’t think it will matter at all for my decision in the future. The last one and a half years have not been what we want to be. Now we will try and be more competitive.”

Verstappen, 27, has a contract with Red Bull until 2028, although a performance-related clause could activate an early release. Mercedes are known to be admirers and Toto Wolff and Verstappen were recently in Sardinia. However, both parties have dismissed their respective holidays as a coincidence.

Pressed as to whether there is a possibility he will not drive for Red Bull beyond this year, four-time world champion Verstappen replied: “There is also a possibility I don’t wake up tomorrow. So then there is no driving at all. Life is unpredictable.

“But I’m very happy where I’m at. The target we set out when we signed the new deal was that I would drive here until the end of my career.”

Verstappen revealed he has been in touch with Horner but said “time will tell” whether his sudden departure is the right decision. The F1 team’s parent company, Red Bull GmbH, did not specify a reason behind Horner’s exit.

Verstappen continued: “Management and the shareholders decided that they wanted a change. They run the team. And I’m the driver, so whatever they decide, it’s fully in their right to do what they want.

“You look back at those 20 years of Red Bull and we’ve had a lot of great years and great results. Management decided they wanted to steer the ship in a different direction.

“Looking back doesn’t make sense. It’s not going to make you faster. But at the same time, we do appreciate and remember those 20 years. And the relationship between myself and Christian doesn’t change. Of course, he’s not here now during a race weekend. But it’s still like a second family to me.”

Lewis Hamilton will contest his 369th race on Sunday, but the first of his long career without rival Horner, whose shoes will be filled by Frenchman Laurent Mekies, on the Red Bull pit wall.

“I was neither surprised nor unsurprised,” said Hamilton. “It doesn’t change anything in my life.

“I sat with Christian in his office back in 2005, and I was in Formula Three and looking to go into GP2. He was with Arden.

“I wouldn’t say we hit it off from the get-go but to see his progression and his career, it was clearly remarkable what he did with the team with a huge group of amazing people.

“To run an organisation that big and that well takes talent and skill and that is what he brought to the team. I wish him all the best.”