Lewis Hamilton’s dog Roscoe dies with F1 star posting heartbreaking tribute

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his beloved dog Roscoe died on Sunday night after a bout of pneumonia.

The 40-year-old F1 star posted a series of photos alongside the bedridden 12-year-old bulldog last week, telling his fans that he was unsure Roscoe would wake up after being in a coma.

The Ferrari driver has now confirmed that his “angel” Roscoe passed away “in his arms” on Sunday evening. Roscoe was diagnosed with pneumonia in April and recently suffered a second bout.

open image in gallery The F1 star’s dog Roscoe was diagnosed with pneumonia in April and recently suffered a second bout ( Instagram/lewishamilton )

An emotional post from Hamilton on Instagram read: “After four days on life support, fighting with every bit of strength he had, I had to make the hardest decision of my life and say goodbye to Roscoe.

“He never stopped fighting, right until the very end. I feel so grateful and honoured to have shared my life with such a beautiful soul, an angel and true friend.

“Bringing Roscoe into my life was the best decision I ever made, and I will forever cherish the memories we created together.

“Although I lost Coco, I have never been faced with putting a dog to sleep before, though I know my mum and many close friends have. It is one of the most painful experiences and I feel a deep connection to everyone who has gone through the loss of a beloved pet.

“Although it was so hard, having him was one of the most beautiful parts of life, to love so deeply and to be loved in return.

“Thank you all for the love and support you’ve shown Roscoe over the years. It has been so special to witness and feel.

“He died on Sunday evening, 28th September in my arms.”

Roscoe, who was taken in by Hamilton in 2013, was cared for by dog trainer Kirstin McMillan when Hamilton travelled the world for F1 races. Bulldogs typically live between eight and 10 years – and Roscoe regularly appeared in the F1 paddock.

open image in gallery Hamilton brought Roscoe to this year’s British Grand Prix ( PA )

“He’s 12-and-a-half years old, so he’s an old boy.” Hamilton said, about the bulldog in May.

“He had pneumonia, but he’s fine now. But definitely, this is a time where every time I get a text message from the lady who’s looking after him, my heart stops for a second. You know, what’s next?

“I really want to try and bring him to Silverstone [in July] and take him to Monza [in September] and cheer him up."

Roscoe also had his own Instagram page, which has 1.3 million followers. Hamilton, who missed an F1 tyre test in Italy on Friday, given Roscoe’s condition, is set to be back in his Ferrari at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.