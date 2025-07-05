Max Verstappen spoils the British party by taking pole at Silverstone

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Max Verstappen silenced the British fans by seeing off McLaren duo Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris to put his Red Bull on pole position at Silverstone.

Verstappen did not look to be in the hunt for first place, but he pulled a brilliant lap out of the bag to beat Piastri by 0.103 seconds with Norris third, 0.118 seconds adrift.

George Russell took fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Lewis Hamilton, who had dared to dream of a first pole position for Ferrari, but ended up two tenths off the pace. Charles Leclerc qualified sixth in the other Ferrari.

Verstappen was only fourth after the opening runs in Q3 at a gusty and overcast Silverstone, and complained his Red Bull was difficult to drive.

However, when it mattered most the four-time world champion came from nowhere to take top spot – his first pole since Miami at the beginning of May.

“Simply lovely,” he said over the radio and then added: “That final lap was good enough. This is a proper track in qualifying where you have to go flat out.

“It is a big boost for the team as well and excited to go racing tomorrow. We are going to go racing, we will do the best we can.”

Norris said: “Not the top but still a good day. It’s going to be fun tomorrow, a good battle. It’s going to be an interesting Sunday so I’m looking forward to it.”

Norris starts his home race 15 points behind Piastri in the world championship, and he will have to force himself ahead of his team-mate to prevent the Australian from extending his title advantage.

Hamilton is the King of Silverstone, winning a record nine times and finishing on the podium in all of his last 11 appearances here.

He heads into Sunday’s British Grand Prix without a top-three finish to his name in Ferrari colours but that could change following a strong performance – out-qualifying Leclerc for just the fourth time this year – although he might feel disappointed not to be nearer the front after heading into the final runs in Q3 in second.

British rookie Ollie Bearman will line up from 18th for his first home race after he was served with a 10-place grid penalty for crashing in the pit-lane.

Bearman was also sanctioned with four penalty points after he entered the pits at 160mph during a red-flag period in the final practice session. The punishment leaves Bearman, who actually qualified an impressive eighth, on just eight points from the first 12 rounds of his career, leaving him only four away from a race ban.

Q1 was suspended for 10 minutes after Franco Colapinto spun at the final corner. Colapinto hit the kerb sending him sideways and through the gravel and then gently into the wall. The Argentine was able to limp out of the sand trap but the running was red-flagged following repairs to the barriers.