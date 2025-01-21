Lewis Hamilton enjoys first day in Ferrari red ahead of maiden test drive

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has posted his first picture dressed in Ferrari overalls on the eve of what is set to be his maiden test for the famous Italian team.

The 40-year-old is expected to get behind the wheel of a Ferrari for the first time in his trophy-laden career at the constructor’s test track at Fiorano on Wednesday.

Hamilton has enjoyed a whirlwind 48 hours at the Italian team’s base in Maranello after meeting up with his new colleagues following his blockbuster transfer from Mercedes.

He posted a picture on his social media accounts caption “FIRST TIME IN RED” which attracted 1.5 million likes within an hour of it being posted on Instagram.

The British driver is due, weather dependant, to get behind the wheel of one of Ferrari’s recent F1 cars at the team’s private test circuit on Wednesday.

Hamilton, who is bidding to become the first driver to win eight world titles, said on Monday: “There are some days that you know you’ll remember forever and today, my first as a Ferrari driver, is one of those days.

“I’ve been lucky enough to have achieved things in my career I never thought possible but part of me has always held on to that dream of racing in red. I couldn’t be happier to realise that dream today.

“Today we start a new era in the history of this iconic team, and I can’t wait to see what story we will write together.”

Hamilton makes the move to Ferrari after 12 seasons at Mercedes – a transfer perceived to be the biggest in the sport’s history – and his first race for his new team will be in Melbourne on March 16.

He is due to take the wraps off his car at Ferrari’s season launch alongside team-mate Charles Leclerc on February 19 in Maranello – a day after the F1 season launch event at the O2 Arena – with testing to follow in Bahrain the following week.

Hamilton ended his two-and-a-half year winless streak at the British Grand Prix last July, but finished only seventh in the world championship, 214 points behind Max Verstappen, following a disappointing final season with the team that carried him to six of his seven titles.