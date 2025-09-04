Lewis Hamilton: My debut season at Ferrari has been an ’emotional rollercoaster’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has described his first season at Ferrari as “volatile” and an “emotional rollercoaster” ahead of his Italian Grand Prix debut in red.

Hamilton heads into this weekend’s race in Ferrari’s backyard a week after he crashed out in Zandvoort and still awaiting his first podium for the Scuderia.

The 40-year-old’s hopes of a strong result at Monza’s Temple of Speed have also been hit after he received a five-place grid penalty for a yellow flag infringement prior to last Sunday’s race.

Hamilton is 42 points behind Charles Leclerc in the world championship and has been out-qualified by his team-mate 10 times so far – and beaten him in only two of the 15 races – since he made the switch from Mercedes to the Italian giants.

“It’s been an emotional rollercoaster,” said Hamilton. “What can I really say? Did I expect it to be as volatile in terms of the feeling? No, but that’s life.

“And I’d like to think that even though we had a difficult Sunday (in Zandvoort), we are coming towards the brighter end of the tunnel.

“I read something recently where it said: ‘There’s no point stressing about tomorrow because it often puts shade on the present’.

“So I’m really trying not to worry about tomorrow. I’m really trying to be present and enjoy every moment because this half of the season has gone by really quickly.

“There’s obviously a long way to go. But I don’t want to miss any of these special moments that we’re having.

“Like my first Monza in Ferrari in red and when I leave the garage tomorrow, it’s going to be incredibly special coming onto this circuit.

“I want to give the tifosi absolutely everything this weekend to get the best result for them because the passion and the support they’ve given me and this team is like nothing I’ve ever seen.”

However, Hamilton will have his work cut out following a grid sanction dished out by the stewards for failing to slow adequately under doubled waved yellow flags on his way to the grid in Zandvoort.

Commenting on the grid drop, Hamilton said: “I landed back home and then saw that I got this penalty and I was really, really shocked to be honest.

“It’s obviously not black and white. If you look at the report, I did lift, but to their liking, not enough.

“To get the penalty and to get two penalty points on my licence, too, was pretty hardcore. But I learned from it and there’s no point whinging about it.

“It’s going to be challenging this weekend. Qualifying has been so close between us all that just getting to Q3 is tough.

“Getting in the top five is very, very tough. And then on top of that, to be sent back five places is not great when you’re going into your first Italian Grand Prix with Ferrari, but it gives me more to fight for – and I’m very motivated to make up those places.”