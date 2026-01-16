Ferrari axe Lewis Hamilton’s race engineer – just seven weeks before 2026 F1 season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ferrari have announced that Lewis Hamilton will have a new race engineer this season with Riccardo Adami dropped from his role.

Italian engineer Adami, who was previously the race engineer for Carlos Sainz and Sebastian Vettel, has moved to a new role within the Ferrari Driver Academy and the team’s TPC (Testing of Previous Cars) programme.

Hamilton, 41, struggled to form a positive working relationship with Adami in his first season in red, amid struggles on track which saw the Briton fail to register a podium for the first time in 19 F1 seasons.

open image in gallery Lewis Hamilton will have a new race engineer this season ( Getty Images )

The pair’s miscommunication regularly played out over team radio and was evident from the first race in Australia, when Hamilton lost his patience and told Adami: “Leave me to it.”

A new race engineer will be announced “in due course”, the team say.

A Ferrari statement on Friday evening read: “Riccardo Adami has moved to a new role within the Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy as Scuderia Ferrari Driver Academy and Test Previous Cars Manager, where his extensive trackside experience and F1 expertise contributes to the development of future talent and to strengthening performance culture across the programme.

“Scuderia Ferrari HP would like to thank Riccardo for his commitment and contribution to his trackside role and wishes him every success in his new position.

“The appointment of the new race engineer for car #44 will be announced in due course.”

Hamilton endured the worst year of his career in his first season at the Scuderia, with a solitary sprint race win in China the highlight in an otherwise forgettable campaign.

open image in gallery Riccardo Adami will have a new role in 2026 ( PA Wire )

The 41-year-old finished sixth in the world championship, while teammate Charles Leclerc finished 86 points ahead in the standings.

Hamilton’s relationship with Adami was in stark contrast to his close bond with Peter Bonnington at Mercedes, whom he worked with for all six of his world championships with the Silver Arrows.

Bonnington is now the race engineer for Hamilton’s replacement, Italian teenager Kimi Antonelli.

Ferrari launch their 2026 car next Friday, 23 January, three days before the first pre-season test in Barcelona. The new season starts on 8 March with the Australian Grand Prix.