Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Carlos Sainz insists “not everything is roses and perfect” at Ferrari as Lewis Hamilton prepares for his debut campaign with the Scuderia and what the Spanish driver maintains will be a “very special experience”.

The 30-year-old was informed ahead of the 2024 season that he would not be continuing with Ferrari in 2025, with Hamilton signed on a multi-year deal to partner Charles Leclerc.

Sainz has since penned a multi-year deal with Williams instead as he strives to drive the team back towards the head of the sport.

There is a reputation in F1 that a role as a Ferrari driver brings with it a unique pressure and, although there is supprt for the sport’s oldest and most successful team in the sport, Sainz acknowledged it is not perfect all the time.

Lewis Hamilton has replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari ( Getty Images )

Speaking to Tom Clarkson on the Beyond the Grid podcast Sainz said: “We can sit here and obviously do a different podcast one time, and I can maybe explain to you what is tough about being a Ferrari driver, but I don’t want this interview to be that.

“Sometimes it’s tough, there’s things about being a Ferrari driver that is also tough. And I’m not going to lie, not everything is roses and perfect.

“However, I’m going to focus on the positives, which is every Grand Prix is a kind of a home Grand Prix. It’s a very special experience.

“It’s something that even if I sit here and I try to explain it to you, I don’t think I can. I’m not very good at explaining myself or explaining my feelings and but I can tell you, it’s something very different to anything that I felt before, and I’ve enjoyed every single moment of it.

“It is very special knowing that everyone in the grandstand is kind of a Ferrari fan and wishes well for Ferrari.”