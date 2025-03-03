Lewis Hamilton recalls moment Ferrari called about F1 move: ‘I was shaking’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton has revealed his immediate reaction to Fred Vasseur calling him about joining Ferrari – as anticipation builds towards his race debut with the team next week.

The seven-time F1 world champion shocked the sporting world last year when he announced he would be leaving Mercedes – after 12 years and six world championships – at the end of the 2024 season.

Hamilton had been linked with a move to Ferrari since 2018 but after signing a two-year deal with Mercedes in the summer of 2023, a move to the Italian giants appeared unlikely.

But the British driver’s contract included a clause that allowed him to leave after one year. And Hamilton recalled to TIME last week the moment when Ferrari team principal Vasseur made his move, revealing he sat on the bathroom floor in silence after the call.

“I remember getting off the phone and, like, almost shaking,” Hamilton said, when he got the call in Colorado in December 2023.

“I was like, holy s***! I literally just signed with Mercedes.

“It was a lot to take in and my emotions were really high. So I honestly had to go for a walk.”

Hamilton, now 40, then spent a few days meditating before concluding that a £50m-a-year move to Ferrari was the right call.

“My eyes felt really calm and present,” he said. “This is the right thing for me.”

Lewis Hamilton will race for Ferrari in 2025 ( Getty Images )

Hamilton has experienced a “dream” first month or so with the Ferrari, receiving rapturous receptions in Maranello and London as he appeared in scarlet red for the first time.

Ferrari had a solid three-day test outing in Bahrain last week, but still appear to be trailing last year’s constructors’ champions McLaren ahead of the new season.

Hamilton is eyeing a record-breaking eighth world championship, which would take him above Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher in the all-time list.

The 2025 season starts next week in Australia (14-16 March).