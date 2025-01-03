Lewis Hamilton outlines mindset for 2025 after Ferrari spell officially begins

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Lewis Hamilton has spoken for the first time since he officially became a Ferrari driver and declared he could not be more excited for the season ahead.

Hamilton’s multi-year deal with the Italian team started on January 1 after the seven-time world champion completed his blockbuster transfer from Mercedes.

Writing on LinkedIn, Hamilton, who turns 40 on Tuesday, said: “I could not be more excited for the year ahead. Moving to Scuderia Ferrari, there’s a lot to reflect on.

“To anyone considering their next move in 2025: embrace the change. Whether you’re switching industries, learning a new skill, or even just taking on new challenges, remember that reinvention is powerful. Your next opportunity is always within reach.

“Here’s to 2025 – a year of embracing new opportunities, staying hungry, and driving forward with purpose. Let’s make it one to remember. Andiamo (Let’s go).”

Hamilton signed off the post with the hashtag, “new job”, alongside a picture of him karting in a red crash helmet as a child.

Hamilton makes the move to Ferrari after 12 seasons at Mercedes and his first race for his new team will be in Melbourne on March 16.

He is due to take the wraps off his car at Ferrari’s season launch alongside Charles Leclerc on February 19 in Maranello, with testing to follow in Bahrain the following week.

The British driver ended his two-and-a-half year winless streak at the British Grand Prix last July, but finished only seventh in the world championship, 214 points behind Max Verstappen, following a disappointing final season with the team that carried him to six of his seven titles.

Hamilton, who joins a Ferrari side that were narrowly beaten to the constructors’ title by McLaren, is bidding to win a record eighth world crown and deliver Ferrari their first championship in nearly two decades.