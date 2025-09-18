Lewis Hamilton reveals why he sold all his cars

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton, Formula One’s most decorated driver with seven world championships and 105 race victories, has revealed he has sold on his extensive car collection, stating he is now "more into art".

Speaking to reporters on Thursday at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the 40-year-old confirmed he no longer owns the multi-million-pound assortment of limited edition Ferraris, Mercedes, and McLarens.

"I don't have any cars any more," the Briton stated. "I got rid of all my cars. I'm more into art nowadays." He added, "If I was going to get a car, it would be the (Ferrari) F40. But that's a nice piece of art."

Hamilton was photographed standing next to an F40 at Ferrari's Fiorano test track when he joined the Italian team from Mercedes in January.

Hamilton, a vegan who has been outspoken on environmental issues over the years, said in 2019 that he had got rid of some of his collection and switched to hybrid or electric models. He had already sold his private jet.

"I don't drive any of the cars that I own any more. I only drive my (electric Mercedes) EQC," he said in 2020 while still at Mercedes.

Elsewhere, Hamilton also spoke about his chances at the Baku Grand Prix this weekend: "I feel optimistic coming into the weekend. I feel like I've found a couple of things and now I need to work on extracting them. So, I really hope that this weekend can be the start of that."

A new set of engine and chassis regulations next year threatens to shake up the pecking order in the sport, with Ferrari among many teams hoping for a fast start.

Hamilton has detailed previously how he has written documents to Ferrari engineers back at base in Maranello, in the hope of an improvement in performance next year.