Lewis Hamilton crashed in the closing stages of final practice ahead of the all-important qualifying at the Monaco Grand Prix as Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc again set the pace.

The seven-time world champion lost control of his Ferrari at Massenet with just under two minutes remaining and spun into the barriers, losing his front right tyre.

Hamilton – a three-time winner in Monaco – was fifth in the standings but his crash, just two-and-a-half hours before qualifying, will mean plenty of work for his Ferrari mechanics.

“Damn, hit the wall! Sorry guys,” Hamilton said on the radio. The 40-year-old quickly jumped out of the car as the red flag brought an early halt to the session.

Local hero Leclerc completed a clean sweep of practice sessions as he finished 0.280 seconds clear of Max Verstappen, with Lando Norris third for McLaren.

Monaco is widely considered to be the most crucial qualifying session of the year, due it being nigh-on impossible to overtake around the narrow streets of the principality.

The FIA have introduced a mandatory two pit-stop rule for this season in a bid to create more strategy options for the race but pole position remains highly prized.

Last year’s race winner Leclerc banished his own fears over Ferrari’s performance this weekend by topping both practice sessions on Friday.

Leclerc sparked jubilation in the principality 12 months ago when he ended years of near misses to clinch his first home victory.

Hamilton hit the wall in FP3 in Monaco

The Monaco master has claimed three of the last four pole positions around the streets he grew up on and appears to be the man to beat again.

Saturday’s first running was not plain sailing for Verstappen, who complained that his Red Bull was offering him no grip despite leading the way for much of the session.

Verstappen clinched his second win of the season at Imola last weekend to close within 22 points of Oscar Piastri in the standings.

Norris, who is 13 points behind McLaren team-mate Piastri, was almost three tenths off Leclerc’s pace. The Australian was fourth but over four tenths adrift.

Qualifying gets under way at 1600 local time (1500 BST).