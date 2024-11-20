Las Vegas Grand Prix 2024: Start time and how to watch F1 race this weekend
F1 heads to Vegas as Max Verstappen closes in on the world title at round 22 of the 2024 season
F1 next heads to the famous Sin City strip for the second edition of the Las Vegas Grand Prix and round 22 of the 2024 season.
Max Verstappen is on the cusp of a fourth successive world championship after his masterful drive in the wet at the last race in Brazil. With a 62-point advantage over Lando Norris with three races remaining, the Dutchman can clinch the title in Vegas if he finishes above the McLaren driver.
Lewis Hamilton will be eyeing a strong showing after a weekend to forget in Sao Paulo, as his time as a Mercedes driver nears its end before his 2025 move to Ferrari.
Verstappen won last year’s inaugural race in Vegas, when Charles Leclerc claimed second place on the last lap with an overtake on Sergio Perez.
See below for all the key information ahead of the race in Las Vegas :
When is the Las Vegas Grand Prix?
All times GMT
Friday 22 November
- Free practice 1: 2:30am
- Free practice 2: 6am
Saturday 23 November
- Free practice 3: 2:30am
- Qualifying: 6am
Sunday 24 November
- Race: 6am (10pm Nov 23, local time)
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Las Vegas Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 4:30am (GMT).
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action in Las Vegas on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Las Vegas Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
Driver Standings
1. Max Verstappen - 393 points
2. Lando Norris - 331 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 307 points
4. Oscar Piastri - 262 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 244 points
6. George Russell - 192 points
7. Lewis Hamilton - 190 points
8. Sergio Perez - 151 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 62 points
10. Nico Hulkenberg - 31 points
11. Yuki Tsunoda - 28 points
12. Pierre Gasly - 26 points
13. Lance Stroll - 24 points
14. Esteban Ocon - 23 points
15. Kevin Magnussen - 14 points
16. Alex Albon - 12 points
17. Daniel Ricciardo - 12 points
18. Ollie Bearman - 7 points
19. Franco Colapinto - 5 points
20. Liam Lawson - 4 points
21. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
22. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
23. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
Constructors’ Championship
1. McLaren - 593 points
2. Ferrari - 557 points
3. Red Bull Racing - 544 points
4. Mercedes - 382 points
5. Aston Martin - 86 points
6. Alpine - 49 points
7. Haas - 46 points
8. RB - 44 points
8. Williams - 17 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
