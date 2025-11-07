Lando Norris has the edge on title rival Oscar Piastri in practice at Sao Paulo

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris laid down an early marker by seeing off world championship rival Oscar Piastri in practice for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Norris, who heads Piastri by one point with four rounds remaining, finished just 0.023 seconds clear of his team-mate at Interlagos with McLaren setting the early pace.

Max Verstappen, 36 points behind Norris in the standings, was only 17th as he failed to set a representative lap on the speedier medium tyre compound.

Qualifying to determine the grid for Saturday’s sprint race takes place at 1530 local time (1830GMT).

Norris delivered a dominant performance at the previous round in Mexico to regain top spot in the title standings and demote Piastri into second place.

Piastri had led the title race since April but saw his advantage evaporate as he struggled to find top form.

Here, the Australian looked on course to receive a timely boost prior to qualifying as he sat on top of the time sheets until he was usurped by Norris in the closing seconds.

Nico Hulkenberg took third spot for Sauber, six tenths off the pace, with Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso fourth and home favourite Gabriel Bortoleto fifth. George Russell finished sixth for Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton enjoys strong support from the Brazilian fanbase in Sao Paulo. But they had little to cheer as Hamilton ended the first running of the weekend last but one, and also spun at the penultimate corner as the one-hour session drew to a close. Hamilton’s Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc was only one place better off in 18th.