I plan to do it again – Lando Norris targeting another Miami Grand Prix victory

Lando Norris has vowed to follow up his maiden Formula One victory in Miami by winning again a year on and reigniting his stalling world championship challenge.

Norris heads into the sixth round of the new season 10 points behind McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri and without a victory since the opening race in Melbourne.

The British driver ended his winless run in F1 by taking victory at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium last year.

And Norris said: “It is a place that brings good memories. I dreamt as a kid to win in F1 and standing on the top step and I was able to do it here.

“There are a lot of things that have brought a smile to my face since I have returned, and I plan to do it again.”

Norris has started the past two rounds in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia on the back foot after qualifying sixth and 10th respectively.

Norris recovered to finish third in Bahrain, and then fourth in Saudi Arabia, but Piastri won both events.

The 25-year-old continued: “I am working on my things, and what to improve on and trying to figure out everything behind the scenes as to what I need to do better on.

“It is not a lack of speed of ability. Things have not clicked, but I am working on it and hopefully this weekend I can put it into practice.”

Earlier, Max Verstappen was withdrawn from his scheduled media commitments ahead of the birth of his first child.

Verstappen, 27, is expecting a baby with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, the daughter of three-time world champion, Nelson Piquet.

The Dutchman, who is currently third in the standings, had been due to speak to the media on Thursday.

But his Red Bull team said the defending champion would not be at the circuit.

Verstappen was expected to return Friday for practice and sprint qualifying.

A spokesperson for Red Bull said: “Max will not be attending media day in Miami as he is expecting a baby.

“All is well and he will attend track tomorrow for the race weekend.

“We will not be offering any further comment at this time in respect towards the privacy of Max and his family.”