Lando Norris completes practice double at the Hungarian Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris completed an impressive practice double over championship rival Oscar Piastri at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Norris trails McLaren team-mate Piastri by 16 points heading into Sunday’s round at the Hungaroring – the final race before the summer break.

But the British driver laid down an early marker in the first running of the weekend when he beat Piastri to top spot by just 0.019 seconds. He then extended his advantage to 0.291 seconds in the day’s concluding session.

Norris’ world championship bid suffered a setback at last weekend’s rain-hit Belgian Grand Prix when Piastri overtook him on the first racing lap and went on to claim a comfortable win.

However, it was Norris – never previously out-qualified by a team-mate in six visits to the Hungaroring – who stole an early advantage with an impressive performance on Friday at a circuit he has declared among his favourites on the calendar.

There was one moment of concern for Norris when he ran wide at the final turn. But he managed to retake control of his McLaren, and survived without ending up in the wall.

Charles Leclerc finished third for Ferrari, four tenths off the pace, but three places clear of team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion, who has a record eight wins and nine pole positions in Hungary, was three tenths adrift of Leclerc.

In the first session, Hamilton complained his car didn’t “feel good”, and ran off the road at the first corner following a major lock-up. He was then beaten by both Aston Martin drivers in the second running.

Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were fourth and fifth respectively – the latter returning to his cockpit after he missed the opening session with a back injury – while George Russell ended the running in seventh.

On Thursday, Max Verstappen ended speculation he could leave Red Bull at the end of the year by committing his future there for at least another season. However, he finished a distant 14th in practice, over 1.1 seconds slower than Norris.

“I don’t know what is going on,” said Verstappen. “It is just undriveable.”

Verstappen is also facing a stewards’ investigation after he threw a towel – seemingly left in the Dutchman’s cockpit by accident – out of his car. Verstappen has been called to see the stewards at 6.20pm local time (5.20pm BST).