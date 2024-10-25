Lando Norris thinks things could happen if he follows Max Verstappen

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Lando Norris admits he is learning from Max Verstappen and says he may need to change his driving style to be more like his title rival.

Verstappen extended his title lead over the British driver to 57 points after Norris was handed a controversial five-second penalty in Austin last weekend for leaving the track and gaining an advantage while overtaking the Dutchman.

Norris was adjudged to have been behind at the apex and therefore “lost the right” to the corner. McLaren challenged that penalty, arguing that Verstappen also ran off the track and pushed his title challenger wide.

But, despite believing the wrong decision was made, Norris acknowledges that the three-time world champion drives in a manner that he may need to learn from if he is to clinch his maiden title.

“I’m learning from Max and Max is probably the best in the world at doing this, pushing it to the limits and understanding it,” Norris said ahead of this weekend’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

“Probably 99 per cent of the time I think he’s as on the limit as he can be and correct. He’s the standard of what every driver needs to be.

“But in this case I think it was not correct and the majority of people agree with that.

“I don’t think it’s the correct way of driving, I don’t think it’s the fair way of driving. Because if I go flat out into a corner and don’t brake and overtake the whole grid and go off the track, I can’t just claim I was ahead at the apex.

“So, it’s just a bit stupid. I think an element of racing knowledge and mentality needs to be included.”

Red Bull’s Verstappen looked set to cruise to his fourth successive world title when he won four of the first five races of the season but, after capturing his first race victory in Miami in May, Norris has maintained a genuine title challenge.

He admitted losing ground last weekend was a “momentum killer”, leaving him 57 points adrift with five races remaining and 146 points left to fight for.

Norris admits that some of Verstappen’s driving goes against his instincts but believes he is discovering what it takes to compete at the top during his first title push.

“It’s (Verstappen’s driving) definitely not the way I’ve grown up doing it,” Norris added.

“It doesn’t mean it’s incorrect or correct. It’s his way, and it’s probably the correct way when you’re fighting at the top.

Max races in the way that he needs to race and obviously he's correct. It's up to me to learn how to drive around what he does Lando Norris

“That’s why it’s still a bit of a learning thing for me.

“Max made plenty of mistakes when he was in his first few years of fighting at the top.

“There’s definitely certain things that he does to a title rival differently than he would originally do.

“Max races in the way that he needs to race and obviously he’s correct. It’s up to me to learn how to drive around what he does.”

Verstappen has won five of the last six races in Mexico, presenting Norris with a daunting task at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez this weekend.

The 24-year-old knows he needs some fortune if he is to close the gap on Verstappen.

“I need a bit of luck. That’s obvious. I still think it’s possible, but it’s tough,” Norris said.

“Everyone thought we were dominant, clearly we’re not. We’re behind Ferrari.

“It’s harder to do now and harder to win but at the same time there’s still a chance. I’ll keep trying until that chance goes.”