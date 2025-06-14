Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Lando Norris quickest in final practice ahead of ‘wide open’ Canadian GP qualifying

The British driver bemoaned McLaren’s worst day of the season on Friday but improved on Saturday

Philip Duncan
Saturday 14 June 2025 13:45 EDT
Lewis Hamilton defends Ferrari F1 boss Fred Vasseur ahead of Canadian GP

Lando Norris landed a major boost ahead of qualifying for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix by finishing fastest in final practice.

The British driver bemoaned McLaren’s worst day of the season so far here at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on Friday after he trailed George Russell.

But Norris soared to the top of the time sheets in the concluding running prior to qualifying, finishing 0.078 seconds ahead of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Russell third.

McLaren driver Lando Norris finished fastest in final practice (Graham Hughes/AP)
Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion on punditry duties for Sky Sports F1, described qualifying later as “wide open.”

Norris trails McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri in the championship standings by 10 points.

However, Piastri has struggled for speed this weekend and he sustained damage to his McLaren when he hit the barrier at the so-called Wall of Champions.

Piastri was left with a right-rear puncture before he stopped for repairs.

The Australian’s mistake cost him just eight minutes of track time but he finished in eighth place, seven tenths off Norris’ pace.

Lewis Hamilton was fourth, 0.251 sec behind Norris with Max Verstappen fifth and Fernando Alonso sixth in his Aston Martin.

Qualifying takes place at 1700 local time (2100BST).

