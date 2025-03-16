Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris insists McLaren will keep their feet on the ground after his Australian GP victory and looked to rubbish George Russell’s claim that the world champions can already start targeting the 2026 season.

Norris navigated a whole series of onslaughts – from teammate Oscar Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – to finish on top of the podium amid treacherous wet conditions in Melbourne on Sunday.

Verstappen finished in second while Russell was third for Mercedes, a day after insisting McLaren’s superior pace meant that the papaya-clad outfit could already start shifting focus to next year, when new engine and chassis regulations come into force.

"They're [McLaren] at such an advantage because they can stop development now and go fully on ‘26 as it's difficult to overcome that gap," said Russell.

"Red Bull started the [2024] season off so far ahead of everyone, but I don't think people overtook them in terms of development. They brought some things to the car and went backwards - or had some things - let's say - clarified, and went backwards.

"If you've got a six tenths advantage at the start of the year, nobody finds six tenths throughout the course of a year. So McLaren are in prime position for now and the future."

Yet Norris, who won his fifth F1 race and second in a row, looked to dampen claims that McLaren are the runaway No 1 team, while also acknowledging that the team are favourites for a reason.

“Max was three-tenths off yesterday, this time last year we were a lot further off and we ended up having the best car,” Norris said.

“I know George made some comments earlier in the weekend. That’s not the mentality to have… sorry mate! We have a lot of work to do on this year’s car, still. If you do relax in that position, you fail.

open image in gallery Lando Norris dismissed George Russell’s claim after the Australian GP ( Getty Images )

open image in gallery Norris got off the mark in style ( AP )

“In Formula 1, if you start thinking things are good and groovy, that’s when you start to get caught.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do, we’re favourites because the team have done an amazing job. There are races we will struggle. Let’s allow more races to take place before we say these obvious things.

“We’re the favourites and we’re the team to beat.”

Norris will be looking to back up his positive result at the second race of the season, the Chinese Grand Prix, next weekend in Shanghai.