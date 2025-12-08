Lando Norris claims he was often unmatchable on drive to Formula One title glory

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lando Norris said he performed at a level his rivals could not match this season after he was crowned Formula One world champion for the first time.

Norris celebrated becoming just the 11th driver from Britain to win an F1 title at a glitzy afterparty at the W Hotel which sits on top of the Yas Marina Circuit where only hours earlier he realised his childhood dream.

Videos have already emerged of the 26-year-old toasting his success by singing Queen’s ‘We are the Champions’ and Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’.

Norris was 34 points off the championship pace, but fought back to end Max Verstappen’s run of four consecutive world titles.

Verstappen’s victory at the season finale was his eighth of the year – one more than Norris – and his sixth in the last nine races, and he finished just two points behind his McLaren rival.

“I hate ever having to try and compare myself to other people,” said Norris.

“But I certainly feel like at moments I’ve driven better than I feel like other people can. And I feel like I drove at a level I don’t think other people can match.

“Did I also make mistakes? Yes. Is there stuff Max could do better at times than me? Yes. But do I believe he’s unbeatable? No.

“He had an incredible second half of the season. He took advantage of the fact that as a team we had both Oscar (Piastri) and I fighting for a world championship. He really made the most of that and he drove like he is a four-time world champion. I’m very happy that I got to prove myself against him.

“Whether I am better than him or not, it doesn’t matter. I have no interest in that. I’ve just done what I’ve needed to do to win the world championship. I made my people happy, and that’s all I really care about.”

Norris, who is due to return to his title-winning McLaren cockpit for a Pirelli tyre test in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, also apologised to Lewis Hamilton.

Norris courted criticism last year for suggesting Hamilton’s record-equalling seven titles were due in part to his all-conquering Mercedes.

In an awkward exchange in the cool-down room after last season’s Hungarian Grand Prix, Norris said to Hamilton: “You had a fast car seven years ago… you made the most of it and now it is us.”

Hamilton replied: “I wasn’t complaining. I was just complimenting your car.”

And Norris continued: “I know I say some stupid things that I regret and I wish I could take back and never came out of my mouth.

“I honestly believe I give more respect than anyone else. I give more respect to Oscar. I give more respect to Max.

“I try and give as much respect as I can to Lewis. He’s a seven-time world champion. He’s the best driver there has ever been in Formula One. I’m not even close to that, and I might never be.”