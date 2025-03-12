7 key questions dissected by Jamie Chadwick ahead of the 2025 Formula One season

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The new Formula One season fires up in Melbourne this weekend with Max Verstappen bidding to claim a fifth-consecutive world title.

Three-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick, who has been unveiled as a Sky Sports pundit for the new campaign, dissects seven key questions for the PA news agency prior to Sunday’s Albert Park curtain raiser.

Who will be crowned world champion?

Charles Leclerc. I am not sure if that is a bold prediction or not? Ferrari really came on strongly at the end of last year and Leclerc’s relationship and footing in that team places him as a very good candidate to take the title.

Who will run him close?

Lewis Hamilton will be up there. He is never going to be far away from his team-mate. But Leclerc has been at Ferrari since 2019, has won eight times and he is very much part of the furniture. That will be an advantage for him. McLaren’s Lando Norris is obviously another contender. It will be between Ferrari and McLaren for the championship.

What about four-time world champion Max Verstappen?

Even if Verstappen’s Red Bull is not capable of fighting for the title, if he has an opportunity to win races and be competitive, he will. He cannot be ruled out. But if you look at the back end of 2024, and how pre-season testing went for Red Bull, it is not looking super-promising.

Will George Russell and Mercedes be contenders?

They will be in the mix and they might be able to claim the odd win, but they could struggle for consistency across the season to be serious contenders.

Does Norris need to be more ruthless?

Norris found himself in a high-pressure environment at the end of last year as he fought Verstappen for the championship. But the big difference between this season and 2024 is that he starts this year with a championship-winning car underneath him. He has won races now, too. I expect Norris to hit the ground running, with belief and confidence and that will provide him with a different mindset.

How big a deal is Hamilton’s move to Ferrari?

It is the coolest transfer we have seen in F1. But I hope it is not just a one-year thing. I would love to see Hamilton win his eighth world title and I would love to see him do that in a Ferrari. But it will be a challenge. Over one lap, Leclerc is one of the quickest on the grid. Qualifying was a weak point for Hamilton last year. However, Hamilton’s work ethic is so incredibly high that he will go into this season with qualifying as a focus and his race pace is one of the best out there.

Who will be the surprise package?

Williams. In Carlos Sainz – who has joined from Ferrari – and Alex Albon, Williams have one of the strongest driver pairings in F1. They finished only ninth of the 10 teams last season, but they should be much higher up the grid this year.