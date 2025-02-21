How does Formula 1 move cars between races?
The 2025 season will see teams move cars and equipment across five continents over the course of nine months
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week?
While it’s the 90-minute race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation.
And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock has already been set up and their cars are ready to go.
The difficulty of such an operation is clear, however, due to F1’s relentless schedule. This season features a record 24 races and a number of back-to-back, triple-header rounds.
It’s imperative, therefore, that everything is in the right place for race weekend.
How does F1 move cars between races?
First of all, it depends on where the race is. Formula 1 calendars are typically structured around the European races which take place in the middle months of the season.
This makes it easier for teams to move equipment from country to country, as the distances between the races are much smaller.
For the European races, teams will drive all of their equipment to the tracks in special trucks. Once they arrive, everything is taken off the trucks and constructed on-site.
With the European section of the season often featuring several back-to-back races, teams are required to pack up and set off for the next location immediately after the race is finished.
Teams will often employ several drivers so that the trucks can travel non-stop to their next location.
How does F1 move cars overseas?
The process is more complicated for the races outside of Europe. With teams looking to cut down on their carbon emissions, low-cost and non-essential equipment such as office furniture, kitchen supplies and general garage tools are shipped in advance.
As it takes longer to ship equipment, teams will often have multiple sets of these items, so that shipments can be rotated around the world.
Essential race equipment is flown from race to race in cargo planes, with teams sharing space on a chartered flight.
Formula 1 cars, which are made up of over 5,000 different pieces, are meticulously packed up onto pallets and reassembled in the garage by the mechanics upon arriving at the track.
Spare parts can also be flown in separately if needed on the race weekend.
What is the 2025 F1 calendar?
PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 26-28 February
ROUND 1 - AUSTRALIA
Albert Park, Melbourne - 14-16 March
ROUND 2 - CHINA
Shanghai International Circuit - 21-23 March
ROUND 3 - JAPAN
Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April
ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN
Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April
ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA
Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April
ROUND 6 - MIAMI
Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May
ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA
Imola Circuit - 16-18 May
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May
ROUND 9 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June
ROUND 10 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July
ROUND 13 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July
ROUND 14 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 5-7 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments