Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s one of the biggest logistical challenges in sport, but how do Formula 1 teams move hundreds of tons of equipment across the world, from week to week?

While it’s the 90-minute race on the Sunday that grabs the attention, the business of moving cars, vital parts and personnel around the globe is a full-time, non-stop operation.

And it’s a challenge that ultimately sustains the title challenges of drivers such as Lewis Hamilton, Max Verstappen and the rest of the F1 grid, who will arrive at the track location on the Thursday of race week to find that the paddock has already been set up and their cars are ready to go.

The difficulty of such an operation is clear, however, due to F1’s relentless schedule. This season features a record 24 races and a number of back-to-back, triple-header rounds.

It’s imperative, therefore, that everything is in the right place for race weekend.

How does F1 move cars between races?

First of all, it depends on where the race is. Formula 1 calendars are typically structured around the European races which take place in the middle months of the season.

This makes it easier for teams to move equipment from country to country, as the distances between the races are much smaller.

For the European races, teams will drive all of their equipment to the tracks in special trucks. Once they arrive, everything is taken off the trucks and constructed on-site.

With the European section of the season often featuring several back-to-back races, teams are required to pack up and set off for the next location immediately after the race is finished.

Teams will often employ several drivers so that the trucks can travel non-stop to their next location.

How does F1 move cars overseas?

The process is more complicated for the races outside of Europe. With teams looking to cut down on their carbon emissions, low-cost and non-essential equipment such as office furniture, kitchen supplies and general garage tools are shipped in advance.

As it takes longer to ship equipment, teams will often have multiple sets of these items, so that shipments can be rotated around the world.

Essential race equipment is flown from race to race in cargo planes, with teams sharing space on a chartered flight.

Formula 1 cars, which are made up of over 5,000 different pieces, are meticulously packed up onto pallets and reassembled in the garage by the mechanics upon arriving at the track.

Spare parts can also be flown in separately if needed on the race weekend.

24 races in 2025 makes moving F1 cars and equipment around the world a difficult job ( AFP via Getty Images )

What is the 2025 F1 calendar?

PRE-SEASON TESTING - BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 26-28 February

ROUND 1 - AUSTRALIA

Albert Park, Melbourne - 14-16 March

ROUND 2 - CHINA

Shanghai International Circuit - 21-23 March

ROUND 3 - JAPAN

Suzuka International Racing Course - 4-6 April

ROUND 4 —BAHRAIN

Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir - 11-13 April

ROUND 5 - SAUDI ARABIA

Jeddah Corniche Circuit - 18-20 April

ROUND 6 - MIAMI

Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Stadium - 2-4 May

ROUND 7 - EMILIA ROMAGNA

Imola Circuit - 16-18 May

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 23-25 May

ROUND 9 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 30 May-1 June

ROUND 10 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 13-15 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 27-29 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 4-6 July

ROUND 13 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 25-27 July

ROUND 14 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 1-3 August

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 29-31 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 5-7 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 19-21 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 3-5 October

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 17-19 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 24-26 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 7-9 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 20-22 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 28-30 November

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 5-7 December