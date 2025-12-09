Helmut Marko leaves Red Bull after 20 years as F1 team’s academy chief

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Helmut Marko has left Red Bull after 20 years as the F1 team’s chief adviser and head of driver development.

The outspoken 82-year-old, known for his forthright views and brutal driver decisions, is close with Red Bull’s four-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen.

Yet Marko has announced his retirement, with the decision not expected to impact Verstappen’s short-term future at the team.

Marko hinted at his departure after Sunday’s F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi, saying: “It’s [my future] not in doubt, I will have a discussion and then I see what I do.

“It’s a complex [set] of different things. I have to sleep over it and then we will see.”

Marko was under fire in recent weeks for comments which inflamed the situation surrounding Kimi Antonelli at the end of the Qatar GP, in which Lando Norris passed him in the closing laps.

Antonelli received death threats online in the 24 hours that followed, though Marko’s position at Red Bull was in doubt even before this incident.

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies, who replaced Christian Horner in July, also implied that changes would be made in the background over the off-season.

“Helmut has been incredible in how supportive he has been in helping us turn things around this year,” Mekies said. “Obviously, him and top management had quite a few difficult decisions to make and of course, we always know F1 is not a static environment.

open image in gallery Marko is close to Max Verstappen ( PA Archive )

“You always adjust your organisations. It applies to technical [departments], it applies to sporting [departments] and it’s completely normal that we review how we can improve the way we operate all the time.

“I’m not saying that specifically for Helmut, but I’m saying that in general, we are in an environment where we always challenge each other and look for the next steps, no matter how small it is in trying to work together.

“I can only thank Helmut for the role he has played in making fundamentally better what looked like a difficult situation mid-season.”

It is a significant winter for Red Bull who, alongside Ford, are producing the team’s first in-house engine ahead of the 2026 rule change.

Verstappen has a contract with the team until the end of the 2028 season but his future beyond next year will be determined by the team’s competitiveness on track. Isack Hadjar will join the team as Verstappen’s fourth teammate in just over a year.