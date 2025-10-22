Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to miss first practice at Mexico City Grand Prix

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will miss first practice for the Mexico City Grand Prix on Friday.

Hamilton and Verstappen are among the eight drivers who will give up their seat to a reserve driver for the session.

F1 rules dictate that every team must give up two practice sessions per car to young drivers during the season, increased from one session last season. Mexico’s Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez is a popular choice for making the switch, as a relatively simple circuit with no sprint events taking place this weekend.

Verstappen’s Red Bull seat will be taken up by British-Swedish driver Arvid Lindblad, who is considered one of the most exciting young prospects in motorsport. The 18-year-old, who is the youngest winner in F2 history, appeared in practice at the British Grand Prix earlier this season where his lap time ranked 14th.

Racing Bulls and Sauber are the only teams who will run both their main drivers during the opening session.

There are five races left on the calendar. Mexico City will be followed by trips to Sao Paulo (9 November), Las Vegas (22 November) and Qatar (30 November) before the finale in Abu Dhabi (7 December).

The drivers’ championship is set to go down to the wire. Oscar Piastri leads the standings with 346 points, ahead of his McLaren teammate Lando Norris who is 14 points back on 332. But Verstappen is closing in after winning three of the last four races, and trails Norris by only 26 points on 306.

Young drivers in practice at Mexico City Grand Prix