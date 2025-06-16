George Russell hopes Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri ‘keep throwing away points’ in F1 title race

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Russell said he hopes Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will continue to throw away points to propel him into this season’s world championship fight.

Russell won from pole position at the Canadian Grand Prix to claim his first triumph of the year and just the fourth of his career, with the result standing after a late Red Bull protest.

The British driver has been one of the grid’s standout performers this season, and his win in Montreal takes him to 62 points behind championship leader Piastri.

Russell is 40 points behind Norris after he failed to score following a collision with McLaren team-mate Piastri. Runner-up Max Verstappen is 43 points off the championship pace.

After the race, Verstappen’s Red Bull team protested Russell’s “erratic and unsportsmanlike” driving behind the safety car, deployed following Piastri’s late collision with Norris, with both drivers summoned to see the stewards.

But the case was dismissed five hours after the race ended as Russell held on to his victory.

“I don’t know how both Max and I are so close to those two (Norris and Piastri) in the championship because McLaren clearly have the dominant car,” said Russell.

“I cannot imagine they will keep throwing away points in the manner that they are doing, but of course, we hope that continues to be the case.

“I don’t foresee us getting in the championship fight through pure pace as Lando did last year. We will only be there if things like today continue to happen.”

As it stands, Russell is out of contract at the end of the season with Mercedes boss Toto Wolff having previously stated he has explored Verstappen’s availability.

open image in gallery Russell started on pole and stayed ahead of arch rival Max Verstappen

But when asked if his performance here will help him get his next deal with Mercedes over the line, Russell, 27, continued: “It doesn’t hurt at all.

“I am not concerned about next year. I know I am going to be on the grid. I feel I am driving better than ever. I have got more in the tank and I am ready to fight for a world championship.

“I am not talking with anybody else, and any teams that have shown interest I have been quite open to them to say to them that my intention is to stay with Mercedes.

“That has always been clear. I am loyal to Mercedes. They gave me this chance to get into Formula One. And there hasn’t been any hard feelings with any of the talks going round, especially around Max because why wouldn’t teams be interested in Max?

“If every driver did not have a contract for next year, Max would be the number one of every single team and that is understandable.

“But here are two seats for every race team and I knew if I would continue to perform as I am doing I would not be under threat. I am in a good place and there is in no rush to do contract negotiations.”