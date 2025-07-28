George Russell facing anxious wait to discover if he has Mercedes seat next year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Russell’s wait for his Formula One future to be confirmed is set to extend until at least next month’s summer break.

Max Verstappen’s break clause from his Red Bull contract can no longer be activated after his fourth-placed finish at Sunday’s Belgian Grand Prix ensured the Dutchman will not be lower than third in the world championship when the sport enters its mid-season shutdown.

Mercedes have made little secret of their desire to sign the four-time world champion. As it stands, Russell – who despite a series of impressive performances this year – is without a deal for 2026.

Mercedes, however, would now be forced to buy Verstappen out of his Red Bull contract which runs until 2028 – and that could accelerate their decision to announce Russell will be retained.

But the PA news agency has been told by a source there are no plans for an official update on the British driver’s future prior to Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

A three-week break follows before the next round in the Netherlands on August 31.

Despite the continued speculation surrounding suggestions Verstappen could trade Red Bull for Mercedes, those close to the Russell camp have indicated for a number of weeks the 27-year-old is extremely confident of striking a contract extension.

And it would appear highly unlikely that a new deal with Mercedes will not be finalised.

Russell finished fifth on Sunday but Mercedes endured a difficult weekend in the Ardennes.

Russell’s rookie team-mate Kimi Antonelli’s dismal run of form continued after he crossed the line in 16th.

The 18-year-old has scored points in just one of his last seven appearances. He was close to tears after qualifying on Saturday, admitting he was struggling with his confidence.

That prompted a visit from Lewis Hamilton to the Mercedes motorhome ahead of Sunday’s race to offer the driver who replaced him some words of encouragement.

Hamilton started in the pit lane and drove from 18th to seventh but Antonelli – who also begun the rain-hit race from the pits – laboured and finished 52 seconds behind team-mate Russell.

Russell has scored 157 points to Antonelli’s 63 after 13 of the 24 rounds. Mercedes are third in the constuctors’ standings, 296 points adrift of McLaren.