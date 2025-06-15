Max Verstappen hits out at driving criticism as George Russell seals Canada pole

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A furious Max Verstappen lashed out at criticism of his driving as “childish, annoying and p****** him off” after his nemesis George Russell beat him to pole position for Sunday’s Canadian Grand Prix.

Russell snatched top spot with a brilliant final lap at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve to leave Verstappen trailing by 0.160 seconds, with McLaren pair Oscar Piastri third and Lando Norris a disappointing seventh.

It means Mercedes’ Russell and defending champion Verstappen will line up on the front row together, a fortnight after their collision in Spain.

Red Bull driver Verstappen accelerated into Russell and was demoted from fifth to 10th by the stewards at the Circuit de Barcelona. He was also hit with three penalty points which leaves him one point away from a race ban.

Moments after he landed his second pole in as many years in Montreal, Russell said jovially of his rivalry with Verstappen: “We are mates so we are all good. I’ve got a few more points on my licence to play with, so let’s see.”

But when the subject arose in the post-qualifying press conference, Verstappen did not see the funny side.

“I don’t need to hear it again,” he said. “It is really p****** me off. You speaking about it on Thursday, it is such a waste of time. It is very childish.

“I don’t want to say too much because it is really annoying this world that we live in.”

Russell insisted earlier this week that Verstappen’s attempts to “scare” him in Barcelona did not work and he believes a ban for the Dutch driver – if he reaches 12 points – would be justified.

On Saturday, Russell continued: “I don’t think any driver goes out there looking to crash into somebody and get penalty points on their licence. Max is one of the best and there is no reason for him to race any differently.

“But I am not sitting here thinking he will give me more room but probably the opposite to prove a point so I will keep an eye on that. We are here to win and we will not do something which jeopardises the race.”

Norris is 10 points behind Piastri and his championship challenge has been derailed by errors in qualifying.

Here, he made another two when it came to the crunch – aborting the final right-left chicane on his first run in Q3 and then grazing the wall on the exit of Turn 7 with his last effort to leave him seven tenths off the pole pace and four places and half-a-second behind Piastri in the other McLaren.

“It is a very easy track to push one per cent too much and pay the price – and that’s what happened today,” said Norris.

“Mistakes have cost me. A podium will be tough because we don’t have the pace we have had of the past few races. I am not as confident as in other places but I am confident we can go forward but it will be a struggle.”

Kimi Antonelli will line up from fourth for Mercedes, one place ahead of Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton. Charles Leclerc made an error on his last lap and is eighth on the grid.