George Russell reveals he was close to pulling out of Azerbaijan GP after illness

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

George Russell admitted he nearly did not compete at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix after overcoming illness to finish an impressive second.

The Mercedes driver missed Thursday’s F1 media day and was battling an infection throughout the weekend.

Russell qualified fifth on Saturday and delivered another superb display in the race, with a solid long first stint allowing him to leapfrog Williams’ Carlos Sainz and finish behind race winner Max Verstappen.

“I was pretty glad when I saw the chequered flag, to be honest. I was fortunate — I felt much better today than I felt on Friday and Saturday,” Russell said.

“Fortunately, it was Baku. Even though it’s one of the toughest circuits, mentally and physically it’s maybe one of the easiest.

“Had it been Singapore, as an example, I think I probably would have called it a day on Friday, to be honest, and probably wouldn’t have done the race.”

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff hailed Russell’s efforts.

“Very impressive considering on Friday morning it was nearly Valtteri (Bottas) in the car and it was George himself who said ‘I’m not sure I can do it’.

“Doing a one-and-a-half hour race here in Baku, not putting a single foot wrong. That was a super-merited P2.”

open image in gallery Russell says he was close to pulling out of the race

Mercedes enjoyed a strong weekend on the shores of the Caspian Sea, with under-pressure Kimi Antonelli coming home fourth.

There were jubilant scenes for Williams as Sainz delivered their first podium in over four years and only their second since 2017.

Sainz, a four-time race winner with Ferrari, almost doubled his points tally for the entire season after a mixed start since his move from the Scuderia.

The Spaniard, who told the PA news agency recently that he believes he can become world champion with Williams, said the podium underlines their progress.

open image in gallery Russell finished ahead of Carlos Sainz

“I cannot describe how happy I am, how good this feels. This is even better than my first ever podium that I did,” Sainz said.

“We’ve been fighting hard all year and finally today, we just proved that when we have the speed — we’ve had it all year — and everything comes together, we can do some amazing things together.

“We are on the rise; we are in the right direction. Unfortunately, with me, we’ve had a lot of bad luck, a lot of incidents — very difficult to convert all that pace into results.

“But now I understand why it all happened, because the first podium needed to come like this.

“It’s just life, you know? Life just sometimes brings you those bad moments to give you a very nice one.”