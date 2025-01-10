Williams explain decision to release Franco Colapinto to Alpine

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Alpine confirmed on Thursday (Jan 18) that Franco Colapinto will be one of their reserve drivers for the 2025 Formula 1 season with the 21-year-old making the switch from Williams.

The Argentinian driver takes up the role of Test and Reserve Driver for the upcoming championship and will attend several grand prixs across the course of the season sharing driving duties with Paul Aron and Ryo Hirakawa.

At the back end of the 2024 campaign, Colapinto replaced Williams’ Logan Sargeant for the final nine races and scored points in two of his first four outings in Azerbaijan and the United States garnering praise and admirers.

Williams Team Principal James Vowles explained why the team let the promising youngster switch to Alpine and claimed that the move represents Colapinto’s ‘best chance’ of winning a seat either later this year or for the 2026 season.

Vowles said: “We are pleased to have reached an agreement with Alpine for Franco [Colapinto] to join the team on a multi-year arrangement starting in 2025.

“Over nine memorable races with Williams he clearly showed he is deserving of a place in Formula 1 and we always said we would support him to get one.

“Williams has one of the most formidable driver line-ups on the grid for 2025 and beyond in Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, so we believe this agreement with Alpine represents Franco’s best chance of securing a race seat in 2025 or 2026.

“The Williams Racing Driver Academy exists to discover and develop the F1 stars of the future which is exactly what it has done in Franco’s case, and builds on our long tradition of giving talented young drivers their break at the top level of motorsport.

“We are proud to have returned Argentina to the F1 grid, want to thank Franco for everything he has brought to the team and look forward to future battles on track.”

Colapinto added: “I want to say a big thanks to Williams Racing and the team partners, who supported me from the moment I joined the Academy and gave me the opportunity of becoming a Formula 1 driver.

“They made my dreams come true and I will always be grateful for that. I’d like to thank the mechanics and all the team members who made a massive effort to put the car on track and give me the opportunity to score points.

“And to the fans, who have been so supportive, you have been there for us in the good times and bad; you are the best.”