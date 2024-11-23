Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Franco Colapinto was taken to the medical centre after a heavy collision with the wall in qualifying at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

The Argentine driver, who has been linked with a seat at Red Bull for 2025, was pushing to reach the top-10 shootout in Q2 on Friday night.

Yet the 21-year-old got his angles wrong as he clipped the wall at turn 15, sending his Williams off course and slamming into the wall.

Colapinto left the cockpit unaided, but the medical car was deployed automatically after an impact over 50G. He will be evaluated tomorrow, while his mechanics will have a tough job to get the smashed up car ready for the grand prix.

A Williams statement read: “During qualifying, Franco sustained a significant impact of over 50G, requiring a medical check up.

“An impact of this magnitude is obviously significant and severe and he will need to be evaluated again tomorrow before we will know whether he is clear to race.

“Franco’s health is all that matters and we are glad he is otherwise okay. We will provide further updates when we can.”

Williams mechanics wheel back Franco Colapinto’s smashed-up car ( Getty Images )

Sky F1 pundit Jenson Button said: “It’s very difficult with the size of these cars to see apexes, he’s tapped the inside.

“The problem is your hands, you get a kick-back on the steering wheel. It was a big impact on his head, but you can get out and walk away. He’s going to be so upset.”

Colapinto qualified 14th-fastest on the grid, with teammate Alex Albon starting in 18th.

George Russell will start on pole, with Carlos Sainz in second and Pierre Gasly a surprise name in third.