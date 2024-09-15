Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

F2 race suspended after horror crash in Baku as car flipped upside-down

The feature F2 race at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix was red-flagged following a scary incident at the start

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Sunday 15 September 2024 06:05
Comments
The F2 feature race was red-flagged after the horror crash at the start
The F2 feature race was red-flagged after the horror crash at the start (Getty Images)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

The feature Formula 2 race in Baku was suspended on Sunday morning following a horror crash at the start.

Indian driver Kush Maini stalled his Invicta Racing car at the start, with drivers having to react quickly to avoid him at high-speed.

But two cars could not react in time and Spanish driver Pepe Marti was flipped upside-down after colliding with Maini’s stricken car.

Fortunately, Marti’s car flipped back onto its wheels yet Oliver Goethe also slammed into Maini’s car. All three drivers were unharmed.

Debris was left strewn on the track following the high speed crash
Debris was left strewn on the track following the high speed crash (Getty Images)

Debris was left strewn across the track following the scary incident and the race was red-flagged immediately.

Isack Hadjar, who just avoided the incident, said over team radio: “Oh my god, that was really bad.”

A social media post from F2 read: “It’s a testament to the safety procedures put in place that everyone involved is OK.”

The halo device over the cockpit of single-seater cars, introduced in 2018, was pivotal for Marti in this incident, given his car flipped upside-down.

The race was delayed by 30 minutes before resuming, with Richard Verschoor claiming the win.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in