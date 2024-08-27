Support truly

Williams have dropped Logan Sargeant with Franco Colapinto set to drive for the remainder of the F1 season starting at this week’s Italian Grand Prix.

The team had evaluated a driver switch early this week after growing frustrated with Sargeant’s performances following another high-speed crash at last weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

The American is yet to score a point this season and wasted the team’s latest upgrade package at Zandvoort forcing Team Principal James Vowles to make a mid-season move.

After Mercedes reserve Mick Schumacher and Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson were linked with the seat, Williams have opted for Colapinto, linking up with Alex Albon, who committed his future to the team earlier this year.

The 21-year-old, who becomes the 49th Grand Prix driver for Williams and the first Argentine driver in F1 for 23 years, will now race the next nine races for the team.

A statement from the team read: “Williams Racing announces that Franco Colapinto will race with the team for the remainder of the 2024 FIA Formula 1 World Championship season and will compete from the Italian Grand Prix alongside Alex Albon. He will use the race number #43.

“Franco is a member of the Williams Racing Driver Academy and made his FP1 debut in this year’s FW46 at the British Grand Prix. His F2 campaign this year has seen him secure a race win in Imola and podiums in the Barcelona and Austria Feature races, as well as seven further points-scoring outings.

Logan Sargeant leaps out of his Williams following a crash in practice ( AP )

“The team would like to take the opportunity to thank Logan Sargeant for his hard work and contribution over the past two seasons. He has competed in 36 Grands Prix and, at the US GP last year, became the first American driver to score an F1 point since Michael Andretti 30 years prior. Logan will remain in the Williams family and we will support him to continue his racing career.

Franco Colapinto: “It is an honour to be making my Formula 1 debut with Williams – this is what dreams are made of. The team has such amazing history and a mission to get back to the front which I can’t wait to be part of. Coming into F1 mid-season will be an enormous learning curve but I am up for the challenge, and I’m fully focused on working as hard as I can with Alex and the team to make it a success.”

Logan Sargeant of United States and Williams walks in the Paddock after crashing during final practice ( Getty Images )

While Vowles added: “To replace a driver mid-season is not a decision we have taken lightly, but we believe this gives Williams the best chance to compete for points over the remainder of the season. We have just brought a large upgrade to the car and need to maximise every points-scoring opportunity in a remarkably tight midfield battle.

“We also believe in investing in our young drivers in the Williams Racing Driver Academy, and Franco is getting a fantastic opportunity to demonstrate what he is capable of across the final nine rounds of the season. This is undoubtedly incredibly tough on Logan, who has given his all throughout his time with Williams, and we want to thank him for all his hard work and positive attitude.

Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will replace Logan Sargeant at Williams ( via REUTERS )

“Logan remains a talented driver and we will support him to continue his racing career for the future. I know that Franco has great speed and huge potential, and we look forward to seeing what he can do in Formula 1.”