Williams to open talks with Audi for 2025 F1 seat for rookie driver

Williams boss James Vowles says he will approach Audi about a potential 2025 race seat for Franco Colapinto.

Argentine rookie driver Colapinto, 21, replaced Logan Sargeant at Williams two races ago and has already impressed, finishing eighth at Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix for his first points in F1.

Yet with Williams having already confirmed their 2025 driver line-up – with Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz joining the outfit alongside current driver Alex Albon – there is no spot available for Colapinto at the Grove-based team.

Williams team principal Vowles, however, is keen to land Colapinto a spot on the 20-man grid next year, with Sauber the only team yet to confirm their line-up. Nico Hulkenberg has signed, but the second seat remains unfilled.

"In two races, he [Colapinto] showed the world he’s deserving of a place in Formula 1," Vowles told Autosport.

"I have always been a firm believer that you have to let good drivers race. So we’ll see if we can find a way of working with Audi in that circumstance. That’s what I was implying for next year.

"Let’s see what it ends up being because we have our driver line-up cemented - I think it’s still the right line-up for Williams as we’re growing and becoming world championship material.

James Vowles says he will approach Audi about a 2025 seat for Franco Colapinto ( Getty Images )

"But I’m incredibly proud, like a father, of what Franco’s achieved, and want him to be successful, and also the right way of having him back here in Williams performing is making sure that he’s building his career. Simple as that."

Valtteri Bottas was thought to be the favourite for the second seat but Brazilian driver Gabriel Bortoleto is now rumoured to be in the box seat.

McLaren junior driver Bortoleto, 19, won last year’s Formula 3 championship and currently leads the way in the F2 standings with two rounds left.

Colapinto, meanwhile, will be looking to stake his case once again with a strong showing at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix.